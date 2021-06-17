Short Interest in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Decreases By 30.4%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.54.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

