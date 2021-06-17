Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Declines By 23.4%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 2,177,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,628. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

