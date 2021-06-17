Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Grows By 38.2%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $46.87.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.