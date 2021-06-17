Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Declines By 18.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

