Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Declines By 17.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,334.0 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. UCB has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

