Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Increases By 44.8%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,513,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UATG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

