Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Increases By 44.8%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,513,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UATG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.