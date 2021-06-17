Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expands By 37.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 13th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

