Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Rises By 36.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 13th total of 369,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 148,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,417 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $92.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

