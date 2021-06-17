Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Declines By 32.5%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YARIY stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on YARIY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

