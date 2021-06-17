Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.40 ($64.00) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHL. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €48.93 ($57.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.