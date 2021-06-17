Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMMNY. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.