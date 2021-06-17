Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Senior Officer Sells C$27,197.76 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total transaction of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68.

TSE SW opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.57. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.28 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The company has a market cap of C$737.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

SW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

