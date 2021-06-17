Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.56.

SBNY stock opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.65. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

