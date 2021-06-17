Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $246.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,968,000.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.65. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

