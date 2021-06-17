Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SILK opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

