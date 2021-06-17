Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

