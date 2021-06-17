SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 323.0 days.

SICRF opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.30. SimCorp A/S has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Get SimCorp A/S alerts:

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.