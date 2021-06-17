Simone Wu Sells 1,594 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.27 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.33.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.