Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

