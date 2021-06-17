Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.53 Per Share

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.5282 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has decreased its dividend by 54.0% over the last three years. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SHI stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHI shares. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

