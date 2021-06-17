Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,056,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 2,819,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,281.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.24.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

