Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.40 million.

