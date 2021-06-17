SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMCE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

