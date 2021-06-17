Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Up 62.2% in May

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 13th total of 672,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.