SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Shares of SOBR Safe stock remained flat at $$2.77 on Thursday. SOBR Safe has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification system. The company also engages in the development of SOBRtab, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band that uses its SOBRSafe alcohol detection technology for ongoing, real-time alcohol monitoring, and predictive heart rate monitoring; and SOBRCheck, a centralized access control device, and touch-based identity verification and alcohol detection system that utilizes its SOBRSafe alcohol detection technology, which enables a rapid and hygienic finger scan with real-time results delivered securely to the employer for various necessary corrective actions.

