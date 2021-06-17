SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Shares of SOBR Safe stock remained flat at $$2.77 on Thursday. SOBR Safe has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.96.
SOBR Safe Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.