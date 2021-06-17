Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

