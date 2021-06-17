Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Overweight at JP Morgan Cazenove

JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

