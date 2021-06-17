Soditic Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 4.8% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Soditic Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $612.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,136. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $606.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

