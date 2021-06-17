SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 42.5% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $263,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.47. 681,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,224,103. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

