SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 423.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $87.54 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $92.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.38.

