Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 49,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,769. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

