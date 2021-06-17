Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00038673 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00221425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

