Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 4,250 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Insiders purchased 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,346 in the last three months.

SPT stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 734.16. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

