Spore Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Million (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $71,905.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.29 or 0.00760991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.