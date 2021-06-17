SPX’s (SPXC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

SPX (NYSE:SPXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23. SPX has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

