Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 in the last ninety days.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.