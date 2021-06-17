Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Shares of SQSP stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $60.62.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
