Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SQSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last three months.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

