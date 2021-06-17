Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SQSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Shares of SQSP stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $60.62.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
