SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

