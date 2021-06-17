SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $17.41

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $16.90. SSR Mining shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 16,502 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

