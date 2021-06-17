Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $185,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.48. 137,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,553. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.