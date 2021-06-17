State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,477 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IBRX stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

