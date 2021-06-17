State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Resources Connection worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth $4,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

RGP stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.09 million, a P/E ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

