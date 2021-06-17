State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.