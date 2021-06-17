State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $348,000 Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

