State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Agilysys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agilysys by 41.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGYS stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

