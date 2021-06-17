State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENT opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

