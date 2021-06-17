State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,810 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

