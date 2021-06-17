State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,550 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

