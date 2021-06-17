State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Team were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $131,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TISI opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

