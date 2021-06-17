State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $256,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

